Sony BBC Earth launches ‘Earth Champions’, an initiative to celebrate real life Earth heroes

Love for the Earth has been the central theme of all of Sony BBC Earth’s programming and marketing initiatives. The channel has always brought stories - in the form of landmark natural history shows like Blue Planet II, Climate Change: The Facts and A Perfect Planet, among others - from around the globe that not only deeply connect the viewers with the natural world but also sensitize them about the importance of sustainability.
Now with its latest IP ‘Earth Champions’, Sony BBC Earth is bringing to light stories of real-life heroes who are making this planet a better place with their relentless efforts and daily action. Through this property, the channel aims to inspire others to follow the steps of these ‘Earth Champions’ towards a greener and a more sustainable world.
Starting off as a digital property which will be promoted on-air and on social media, Earth Champions’ first guest is UN Environment Programme’s “Champions of the Earth” awardee – Afroz Shah, who will be in conversation with the host and Earth lover Tara Sharma on Earth Day – 22nd April – at 7PM. Afroz will talk about his journey, about organizing ‘Biggest Beach Clean-up in World History’, about being recognized by the Honorable PM of India – Narendra Modi, and about continuing the cleaning till the oceans are made plastic and filth free.
From renowned environmentalists and nature enthusiasts to climate warriors and commoners from all walks of life, ‘Earth Champions’ aims to bring to light the power of individual actions that can collectively become a force of positive change and action. Creating conversations is key to raising awareness and hence Sony BBC Earth plans to recognize and celebrate an Earth Champion every month and thereby encourage others to make sustainable choices in their everyday living.
Rohan Jain, Marketing Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India:
“Sony BBC Earth has always championed for positive storytelling and inspiring ideas via its programming and marketing properties. ‘Earth Champions’ is another such initiative and a seamless extension of our previous brand IP ‘Young Earth Champions’. It is backed with an intent to recognize and celebrate real-life heroes who are driving positive change of action via their relentless efforts in the space of sustainability. We are happy to support these Earth heroes and via them enlighten more people on the benefits of collective action”.
