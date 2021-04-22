Sony BBC Earth launches ‘Earth Champions’, an initiative to celebrate real life Earth heroes

Rohan Jain, Marketing Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“Sony BBC Earth has always championed for positive storytelling and inspiring ideas via its programming and marketing properties. ‘Earth Champions’ is another such initiative and a seamless extension of our previous brand IP ‘Young Earth Champions’. It is backed with an intent to recognize and celebrate real-life heroes who are driving positive change of action via their relentless efforts in the space of sustainability. We are happy to support these Earth heroes and via them enlighten more people on the benefits of collective action”.