Sony BBC Earth onboards Jim Sarbh for the second edition

The theme for this year is relevant to the conversations raging around the need for ‘Conservation’. The contest awaits novel ideas on how to preserve the planet’s resources - water, land, wildlife and forest, and energy. Conserving our resources and finding alternate means to it is imperative to ensure that nature’s balance is maintained, and the younger generations have been brilliantly vocal and aware of it. To drive the message home, the brand has roped in actor Jim Sarbh, a strong advocate of sustainability and environment conservation for the campaign.