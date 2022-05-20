Sony BBC Earth onboards Jim Sarbh for the second edition

Jim Sarbh will also play an important role in judging the entries.
Sony BBC Earth is a brand that evokes a sense of hope and inspiration in people through its positive storytelling and insightful content. The brand has something in store for everyone, especially the younger generation as they are the future custodians of our planet. Engaging with young minds and encouraging them towards a sustainable tomorrow, Sony BBC Earth is back with the second edition of ‘Young Earth Champions’. The contest is all set to create a competing ground for students from the 6th to 9th grade with renewed vigour and passion.
The theme for this year is relevant to the conversations raging around the need for ‘Conservation’. The contest awaits novel ideas on how to preserve the planet’s resources - water, land, wildlife and forest, and energy. Conserving our resources and finding alternate means to it is imperative to ensure that nature’s balance is maintained, and the younger generations have been brilliantly vocal and aware of it. To drive the message home, the brand has roped in actor Jim Sarbh, a strong advocate of sustainability and environment conservation for the campaign.
The month-long contest will be evaluated by the IIT-Bombay experts from the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering headed by Professor Amritanshu Shriwastav. Jim Sarbh will also play an important role in judging the entries. The top 10 winners will stand a chance to virtually interact with Jim and the professor on their ideas and exchange thoughts about sustainability. The one with the most innovative idea will be named the Young Earth Champion along with receiving a mega prize and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be featured on Sony BBC Earth.
Rohan Jain, business operations head - Sony AATH and head - marketing & insights, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks
“As a brand, we strive to drive meaningful engagements, especially with the younger generation. We believe that the youth of today are observant, aware, and environmentally conscious. We launched Young Earth Champions last year and received a phenomenal response to the contest. With this property, we aim to provide these young minds a platform to showcase their innovative ideas. As we announce our second edition with Jim Sarbh, we aim to set newer benchmarks and hope to inspire more kids to adopt a solution-oriented approach.”
Jim Sarbh, Actor : “I think learning to live with our environment in a more sustainable manner is really our only option for survival. A reverence for life in general, and not merely a selfish, myopic human perspective, would really change how we treated all living things on this planet. I believe education is the place to start, and so I am glad for Sony BBC Earth taking the initiative with some of our country’s youth.”
