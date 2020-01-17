Sony BBC Earth premieres the biggest series on biodiversity ever produced – Seven Worlds, One Planet

Given the spectacular prowess of the content, the premiere was supported by an engaging and extensive on-ground and social media plan. Starting with the global premiere at Royal Opera House, Mumbai, this was the first time that Sony BBC Earth was a part of a one-of-a-kind global launch. Over 400 students from select schools got a chance to be the first few in the world to not only witness the first episode of this much awaited series, but also interact with the talented crew including Sir David Attenborough.