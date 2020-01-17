Sony BBC Earth premieres the biggest series on biodiversity ever produced – Seven Worlds, One Planet

India’s premium infotainment channel Sony BBC Earth is all set to premiere the much-anticipated series on biodiversity across the seven distinct continents – Seven Worlds, One Planet – on January 20th at 9PM. Narrated by the Godfather of Natural History - Sir David Attenborough - and set to a beautiful musical score by Hans Zimmer, the series will take the viewers on an incredible 7-part journey revealing how each distinct continent has shaped the extraordinary animal behavior and biodiversity found there.
Rated 9.5 on IMDB and from the makers of Planet Earth II, ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ is shot over 4 years in 38 countries by a crew of over 1500 people worldwide and is the first time BBC Studio has explored all the planet’s continents in a single series. It not only celebrates the diversity of life on each of these continents, but also features the many challenges faced by animals in a modern world dominated by humanity.
Given the spectacular prowess of the content, the premiere was supported by an engaging and extensive on-ground and social media plan. Starting with the global premiere at Royal Opera House, Mumbai, this was the first time that Sony BBC Earth was a part of a one-of-a-kind global launch. Over 400 students from select schools got a chance to be the first few in the world to not only witness the first episode of this much awaited series, but also interact with the talented crew including Sir David Attenborough.
While Royal Opera House screening was on invitation basis, Sony BBC Earth also hosted ‘open to all’ screenings of select episodes at various consumer touchpoints, to create excitement and chatter, leading to the big television premiere. In a category first move, the channel partnered with The Lil Flea, Mumbai – the city’s biggest flea market – and screened two episodes at the festival, creating a cozy, family-viewing experience. Additionally, The Lil Flea housed a thought-provoking art gallery with breath-taking visuals from each continent supported by the unheard stories that explain the diversity behind each continent.
The channel also joined hands with India Habitat Centre in Delhi and SOCIAL in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Pune to screen South America and Asia episodes for the patrons, before the Indian Television Premiere. SOCIAL even curated a special menu inspired from the seven continents which will be available across 23 outlets in 5 cities. The idea behind the menu is to celebrate the diversity of our world in one meal.
On social media, a robust 4-week promotion plan kickstarts with a LIVE interaction with Fredi Devas – Producer of the first episode: Antarctica, on the day of the episode premiere. Also, there’s something exciting planned for the premiere of each episode on 7 continents. Additionally, SPNI’s digital arm, Sony LIV will support the premiere by promoting it and premiering it on the app, same time as Sony BBC Earth premiere.
‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ will premiere in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has attracted marquee advertisers including TATA Intra as the Co-presenting sponsor and Suhana and BYJU’S as the co-presenting sponsors. By telling unknown, unseen and unexpected wildlife stories, the series is set to uncover the fundamental truth about what makes each one of our seven worlds unique.
