Sony Entertainment Television crosses 100 million subscribers mark on YouTube

Manish Aggarwal - head - growth and monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks

“We are delighted to hit the 100 million subscription mark on YouTube as the first broadcaster globally. This milestone is a testimony that Sony Entertainment Television’s content performs exceedingly well across all 3 platforms – Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV and YouTube. This trans platform content success helps us create a robust content pipeline that brings quality, variety and novelty.”

Satya Raghavan, Director - Content Partnerships, YouTube

“We're very excited to see Sony Entertainment Television achieve the 100 million subscriber milestone on YouTube. Their popularity is testimony to the fact that quality television content can have longevity on YouTube and foster loyal and vibrant communities. Their shows on YouTube are reaching new and diverse audiences every day and we are happy to see the Sony franchise grow across all screens simultaneously.”