Sony LIV with Siddhartha Basu presents ‘Quizzer Of The Year’ – A quizzing extravaganza for students

Siddhartha Basu, presenter and creator added, "Our team at Tree of Knowledge Digital (Digitok), with decades of know-how behind us, has worked long and hard to develop QOTY as a stimulating year-round engagement, where users can play a snap quiz daily, and instantly review their performance and ranking. We’re fortunate and grateful to Sony LIV for their active support in making this the biggest schools initiative of its kind that we’ve seen so far. Students can not only play and put their knowledge to the test every day, but also compete and make their mark in school, zonal and national rankings, culminating in a national play-off for top honours and terrific prizes. It is an engagement which is free and open to all, and our intention is to foster a growth of awareness and a factual culture of depth and accuracy. I hope every young person in this age group signs up, plays and enjoys QOTY. "