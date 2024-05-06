Sony MAX 2 celebrates a decade of timeless films

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Its remains committed to delivering entertainment and establishing itself as the ultimate film destination for enthusiasts.
Sony MAX 2, the Hindi movie channel, is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of enriching the lives of viewers with a curated collection of timeless legendary films. Since its inception in May 2014, Sony MAX 2 has been dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of Hindi cinema and delivering entertainment to its audience.
Over the past decade, Sony MAX 2 has catered to multiple generations of viewers, with a catalogue of films from the 2000s, 90s, 80s and beyond, the channel evokes nostalgia among its audiences with each age group boasting their own movies.
By showcasing a diverse range of evergreen films, the channel has become synonymous with quality entertainment and nostalgia. From romance to epic dramas, Sony MAX 2 has consistently provided an unforgettable viewing experience with a lifetime of beautiful films.
Neeraj Vyas, business head, Hindi Movie Channels, commented, "We are humbled and honored to mark 10 years of Sony MAX 2, a channel that has become a cherished part of audiences' lives. The last decade has been a remarkable journey of showcasing the golden era of Hindi cinema, and we are committed to continuing our legacy of showcasing the very best of rich Hindi Cinema."
As Sony MAX 2 enters its next chapter, it remains dedicated to delighting audiences and further cementing its legacy as the ultimate destination for film enthusiasts.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.