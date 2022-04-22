Sony Pictures Networks India launches sustainability guidelines for content production

The initiatives emphasised in the sustainability guidelines are a step towards carbon accounting and carbon footprint mapping for all shows, further extending to other formats of operations. These guidelines will help to accelerate the transition to a fully green work model. An essential aspect of implementing green practices is the audit mechanism, which will benefit the organisation by tracking progress. SPNI is committed to making tangible progress toward reducing the ecological footprint by pursuing sustainable activities and partnerships to combat climate change and preserve natural resources, ensuring a healthy and sustainable planet.

N.P. Singh, managing director & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI):

“Led by SPNI’s philosophy of taking greener steps, we have parked our investments in a portfolio of green funds focused on developing companies dedicated to environmental causes such as renewable energy, waste and water management, land use and energy-efficient construction, clean transportation, and climate change, among others”.