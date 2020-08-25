Sony Pictures Networks India strengthens its cricket portfolio with the exclusive global media rights to Sri Lanka Cricket

The agreement provides SPN exclusive TV and digital rights to air all 92 days of LIVE cricket comprising 10 Test Matches, 24 ODIs and 18 T20Is sanctioned by the ICC and conducted by SLC between the senior men’s national cricket team of Sri Lanka and visiting ICC member national cricket teams along with access to Sri Lanka Cricket’s archival content. The deal also include rights to broadcast India touring Sri Lanka to play 6 T20Is and 3 ODIs with one of the series scheduled for July 2021 that will feature 3 T20Is while the date for the other series is yet to be announced.