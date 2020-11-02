Sony PIX to premiere Hollywood blockbusters this November

Moreover, primetime on Sony PIX will be a whole lot of amazement as with a different theme every week, viewers will be spoiled for choices from Monday to Saturday at 9PM. With A-Listers as the theme, the week of 16th November is loaded with Blockbusters like Lucy starring Scarlett Johansson, Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Terminator 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead and more. Following this, the theme for the week of 23rd November is Adventures and consists of movies like Battleship, Ready Player One, Mortal Engines and more.