Sony PIX to premiere Hollywood blockbusters this November

Line-up includes Hobbs & Shaw, Diwali Dynamite, Amazement festival and more.
It is going to be non-stop entertainment on Sony PIX owing to a barrage of special programming which includes the Indian Television Premiere of ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ and ‘US’; Diwali Dynamite – a multi-language festival, and ‘Amazement’ at primetime with a different theme every week.
Starting with the biggest premiere of the year ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ on 1st November at 1pm, the movie will premiere in English, Tamil and Telugu on Sony PIX and in Hindi on Sony MAX. With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 as the Co-Presenting sponsor, TVS Motors as the Co-Powered by sponsor, Kelvinator and Spotify as the Associate sponsors and Forevermark Diamonds as the Associate sponsor for Sony PIX HD, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ is the most awaited action blockbuster of the year.
Additionally, in a category first move, Sony PIX is tapping into the incredibly popular gaming segment and sponsoring an e-sport event - PIX Arena - where fans are given an engaging opportunity to show how their skills match up to that of the lead characters - Hobbs & Shaw. It’s a 6-day Free Fire tournament starting on 26th October and leading to the premiere of the movie, where 480 teams will compete for the championship and a prize amount.
Next up is the Diwali Dynamite – a multilanguage festival – from 2nd to 6th November where family entertainment is guaranteed. With 3 back to back blockbuster movies in a day, viewers can expect thrice the firepower that too in a language of their choice. This will be followed by the Indian television premiere of ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ on 22nd November at 9PM and the premiere of ‘US’ on 29th November at 1pm and 9pm.
Moreover, primetime on Sony PIX will be a whole lot of amazement as with a different theme every week, viewers will be spoiled for choices from Monday to Saturday at 9PM. With A-Listers as the theme, the week of 16th November is loaded with Blockbusters like Lucy starring Scarlett Johansson, Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Terminator 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead and more. Following this, the theme for the week of 23rd November is Adventures and consists of movies like Battleship, Ready Player One, Mortal Engines and more.
