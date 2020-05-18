Sony SAB delights viewers with fresh new content with the launch of ‘Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia’

For the first time ever, Sony SAB’s very own Anusha Mishra of Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame will be seen in a brand new avatar, that of a host, helming this exciting new show. She will be joined by none other than the immensely talented comedian Balraj Syal as a co-host on the show. The dynamic duo will be seen lighting up the screen with their electrifying presence and lively banter. As part of the show, they will welcome artistes across Sony SAB shows and challenge them to perform fun tasks and encourage them to play exciting games, all from their respective homes!