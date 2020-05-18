Sony SAB delights viewers with fresh new content with the launch of ‘Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia’

Show to air starting 18th May, on Mondays and Fridays at 9pm.
Sony SAB, India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel is all set to bring a smile to the faces of their viewers in these difficult times with the launch of a fresh new short format show Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia, to be hosted by Anusha Mishra and Balraj Syal. Committed to spreading happiness through its light-hearted and engaging content, starting 18th May, this 12-minute show will be aired twice a week every Monday and Friday at 9 PM and will witness prominent artistes of the SAB family coming together to entertain the audience through fun filled and exciting tasks while being at home.
For the first time ever, Sony SAB’s very own Anusha Mishra of Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame will be seen in a brand new avatar, that of a host, helming this exciting new show. She will be joined by none other than the immensely talented comedian Balraj Syal as a co-host on the show. The dynamic duo will be seen lighting up the screen with their electrifying presence and lively banter. As part of the show, they will welcome artistes across Sony SAB shows and challenge them to perform fun tasks and encourage them to play exciting games, all from their respective homes!
The format of the show will see popular Sony SAB actors showcasing their talents on air which audiences that have never been seen before. For instance, ‘Maddam Mallik’ aka Gulki Joshi singing the tunes of Muqabala to Siddharth Nigam showing off his killer dance moves. Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia promises to be a perfect stress buster for the viewers as they will get to witness their beloved characters facing some exciting challenges thrown at them while also revealing their hidden talents.
Shot and produced entirely from home, Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia will be dedicated to bringing the element of surprise and fun alive as Anusha and Balraj promise to leave no stones unturned to spread joy and laughter during this difficult time.
Stay tuned to experience unlimited masti on Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia starting 18th May every Monday and Friday from 9pm to 9:15pm only on Sony SAB
Said by Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB “At Sony SAB, we remain committed to being 'happiness enablers' in the lives of our viewers; we are delighted to launch Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein…with Alia which strengthens our brand promise of ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’ further. During these tough times when shoots are stalled, we continue to receive terrific response from our viewers for our shows on the channel. We understand the sentiments of our audience and know it is important for us to keep them engaged by introducing fun, fresh content to put a smile on their face.”
(We got this information from a press release)