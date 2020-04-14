Sony SAB to showcase the iconic television series ‘Office Office’ once again

Comments:

Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony SAB:

"We are bringing Office Office back on Indian Television in an attempt to put smile on the faces of our viewers. We proudly call ourselves as 'Happiness Enablers' and during these tough times, our intention is to continue to deliver quality content that families across India can enjoy together. Office Office is one of the most beloved shows on Indian television and we are extremely happy to bring it back for our discerning viewers. The show's highly relatable content and humor will attract both sets of audiences - the ones who cherished and loved the show when it first aired as well as the younger viewers who might be discovering the show for the first time ever."