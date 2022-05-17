Sony Sports Network launches ‘Non-Stop cricket’ campaign featuring Smriti Mandhana and Pankaj Tripathi

The campaign film is an ode to the real fans of cricket, as it talks about eating, sleeping and breathing cricket. Shot at multiple locations and in different avatars, Smriti, the ace Indian cricketer is seen ‘serving’ non-stop cricket to ‘fan’ Pankaj Tripathi, indicating that he can look forward to multiple cricket series and tournaments that will be coming up on the sports network. The film’s music, that has been composed and sung by Hanif Shaikh, has its own unique styling which truly captures the mood of the film and appeals to the fans to get lost in the world of cricket on the Sony Sports Network.