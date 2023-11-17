Sony Sports Network unveils campaign films starring Karthi and WWE players Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The campaign videos effectively capture the true essence of WWE's '100% Sports Entertainment' concept. The videos, which are skillfully adapted in Tamil and Telugu, cater to the preferences of the target audience. They highlight the excitement and enjoyment that people seek in their daily lives, with WWE being the ultimate destination for a perfect combination of both. Moreover, this message is delivered by South Superstar Karthi, along with WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, in a never-before-seen appearance that enhances the appeal of the campaign. The videos take the audience's satisfaction to the next level, as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who have already won the hearts of WWE fans during their visit to Hyderabad, add a personal touch by speaking in the local languages.