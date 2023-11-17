Sony Sports Network unveils campaign films starring Karthi and WWE players Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The videos, which are skillfully adapted in Tamil and Telugu, cater to the preferences of the target audience.
Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, has released two blockbuster movies starring South Indian actor Karthi alongside WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The campaign, titled 'WWE means 100% pure sports entertainment,' aims to increase WWE's popularity in the southern markets of India by offering viewers a thrilling combination of intense action and exhilarating entertainment. These films demonstrate Sony Sports Network's dedication to providing exciting content as the leading destination for WWE in India.
The campaign videos effectively capture the true essence of WWE's '100% Sports Entertainment' concept. The videos, which are skillfully adapted in Tamil and Telugu, cater to the preferences of the target audience. They highlight the excitement and enjoyment that people seek in their daily lives, with WWE being the ultimate destination for a perfect combination of both. Moreover, this message is delivered by South Superstar Karthi, along with WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, in a never-before-seen appearance that enhances the appeal of the campaign. The videos take the audience's satisfaction to the next level, as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who have already won the hearts of WWE fans during their visit to Hyderabad, add a personal touch by speaking in the local languages.
The two movies are evidence of Sony Sports Network's ongoing commitment to connecting fans with the most popular WWE Superstars, providing them with all the exciting action from the main WWE events in real-time and exclusively on their televisions.