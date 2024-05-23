Sony YAY!, a kids' entertainment brand, announces the fourth edition of The Giant Wheel Festival

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The festival scheduled to be held in Mumbai welcomes over five new sponsors, pledging to provide a bigger and better experience.
Riding high on the success of three editions, each drawing a crowd of over 10,000, Sony YAY!, the kids' entertainment brand, is thrilled to announce the return of The Giant Wheel Festival to Mumbai.
The three-day celebration of family fun will be held from May 31 to June 2, 2024, at R City Mall (Ghatkopar). The Giant Wheel Festival is an event that embodies Sony YAY!'s core philosophy of #Happyverse and extending it beyond the screen. Kids and families can experience their favorite characters who come to life, enjoy wholesome entertainment, and participate in engaging activities, fostering exploration and togetherness.
This family extravaganza is set to offer an opportunity for attendees to engage with iconic Sony YAY! toons, including Oggy, Honey Bunny, Naruto, and the recently introduced fan favorite Shin chan. Over 25 fun-filled activities, encompassing theatrical performances, creative workshops, interactive storytelling sessions, energetic Zumba classes, captivating puppet shows, dazzling magic displays, and exciting ninja lessons, promise to keep attendees engaged and excited by providing a memorable experience for the entire family.
Bollywood celebrity Karisma Kapoor and a roster of TV celebrities such as Kishwer Merchant, Nisha Rawal, Mohit and Aditie Malik, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, and Gurdeep Punjj, are expected to add a touch of glamour and participate in a curated selection of activities, further adding to the overall festivities.
The on ground experience also serves as an opportunity for brands to connect with their relevant audiences. Sony YAY! welcomes Weikfield as the presenting sponsor, Complan as co-powered by sponsor, Havmor as special partner, as well as Rasna and Navneet Youva as associate sponsors for the ultimate family carnival – The Giant Wheel Festival. Tickets for this extraordinary festival are available with special offers, exclusively on bookmyshow.com.
Sujoy Roy Bardhan – Marketing, Communications & OAP head Sony YAY!, said, "While screens provide kids with a constant connection to their favourite characters, on-ground experiences and interactions fortify that connection. The Giant Wheel Festival bridges this gap by creating immersive experiences that help create lasting memories and deepen the emotional bond between kids and their favourite toons. As we prepare for the fourth edition of The Giant Wheel Festival, we remain committed to making this carnival the ultimate destination for family fun and fostering those special connections that truly matter."
