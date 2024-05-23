Sony YAY!, a kids' entertainment brand, announces the fourth edition of The Giant Wheel Festival

Sujoy Roy Bardhan – Marketing, Communications & OAP head Sony YAY!, said, "While screens provide kids with a constant connection to their favourite characters, on-ground experiences and interactions fortify that connection. The Giant Wheel Festival bridges this gap by creating immersive experiences that help create lasting memories and deepen the emotional bond between kids and their favourite toons. As we prepare for the fourth edition of The Giant Wheel Festival, we remain committed to making this carnival the ultimate destination for family fun and fostering those special connections that truly matter."