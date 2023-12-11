Sony YAY! announces The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi

Sujoy Roy Bardhan – marketing, communications & OAP head Sony YAY! –

"As the leading kids' entertainment brand, our goal has always been to redefine kids’ entertainment. Sony YAY!’s #Happyverse aims to build connections with our audiences through immersive experiences beyond television screens. The Giant Wheel Festival is one such testament to our commitment to deliver unique experiences that resonate with both kids and families. While this is just the 3rd season of the carnival, we believe that it has immense potential to spread its vibrant colour across multiple cities in the future.