Sony YAY! announces The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi

The festival will be held at DLF Saket, Delhi from December 15 to 17.
Sony YAY!, the kids' entertainment brand has announced a new edition of The Giant Wheel Festival at DLF Saket, Delhi. This 3-day extravaganza from 15th to 17th December continues Sony YAY!'s commitment to offering audiences experiences beyond television screens, fostering their #Happyverse.
The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi guarantees a memorable adventure through a dazzling variety of attractions and entertainment. Adding to the excitement are Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty and Jackky Bhagnani, along with popular Indian YouTuber, Flying Beast (Gaurav Taneja), and his family. They will be part of the three-day extravaganza, participating in a range of engaging activities.
This on-ground extension of the channel's philosophy of #Happyverse unfolds as a lively reality at The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi. It effortlessly combines entertainment, immersive experiences, and exciting exploration for kids and families as it creates a platform where they can embrace their true selves, unapologetically. The festival's diverse experiences, from magic shows and Zumba sessions to box cricket and the enchanting bubble dome, offer something for every member of the family.
This festival also offers a significant opportunity for brands to get a rich exposure and engagement with their relevant audiences. Sony YAY! welcomes brands like Parle Candy Culture, Glucovita Bolts, Nivea and catch salt and spices as co-powered by sponsors for the ultimate family fiesta – The Giant Wheel Festival. The tickets for this festival will be available only on bookmyshow.com.
Sujoy Roy Bardhan – marketing, communications & OAP head Sony YAY! –
"As the leading kids' entertainment brand, our goal has always been to redefine kids’ entertainment. Sony YAY!’s #Happyverse aims to build connections with our audiences through immersive experiences beyond television screens. The Giant Wheel Festival is one such testament to our commitment to deliver unique experiences that resonate with both kids and families. While this is just the 3rd season of the carnival, we believe that it has immense potential to spread its vibrant colour across multiple cities in the future.
