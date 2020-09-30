Sony YAY! brings Honey Bunny show with Kapil Sharma

The show is slated to release on October 12.
This festive season, in a bid to deliver the ultimate laughter riot to its audiences, Sony YAY! brings in the comedy king of Hindi television entertainment, Kapil Sharma to the ‘Jholmaal’ gang. Keeping in mind the endearing bond kids share with Honey and Bunny and massive fandom of the comedian host Kapil, the channel announces its brand-new offering, ‘The Honey Bunny Show with Kapil Sharma’. Slated to release on 12th October, the dynamic trio will present a never-seen-before onscreen camaraderie for their young fans in a series of minisodes. The hilarious sketches have been co-created with Kapil where he dons various comic avatars be it as a doctor, umpire or even the broker on the moon, as the trio try to outwit each other with their quirky wisecracks and zestful quips.
The feline duo in the show Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal, has gained tremendous popularity amongst young ones across the country with their rib-tickling goofiness and exciting adventures. This goes to place the show as the flag bearer of the channel with a colossal 24 hours of fresh content. Add to that, Honey Bunny led snackable content like Lapet teh raho and muppet tales are a massive hit on YouTube. The recently launched mobile games ‘Honey Bunny ka Jetpack and the crazy chase game’ have already garnered millions of downloads on Play Store. The feline characters have also found their way to retail shelfs in the form of apparels, stickers and stationary through strong licensing partnerships and an expanse of alliances with brands such as Gelato, PVR and Hyatt etc.
With the promise of fun, friendship and more, Honey and Bunny alongside Kapil Sharma are all set to create the ultimate humorous experience as they set the small screen ablaze. The channel plans to bolster its festive offerings with an exciting programming line-up with the launch of 6 brand new movies and exciting fresh episodes
Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre
“Honey-Bunny have successfully made a special space for themselves. And today, they have an entire ecosystem of their own, right from mobile games, AR filter, short format content on digital platforms to telemovies. We are excited to announce that we have further extended their universe and collaborated with Kapil Sharma to present a unique line-up for the young fans of Honey Bunny. I am sure that the audience will thoroughly enjoy this unique combination.”
Kapil Sharma
“I believe animation is for every age group, I loved watching my favourite toons in animated shows while growing up. The opportunity to collaborate with the goofy cat duo, Honey Bunny gave me the chance to revisit those memories. This also gives me the chance to reach out to kids, who have always held a special place in my heart. I am very excited for this absolute dangal of comedy with Honey and Bunny and together hope to win everybody’s hearts. I thank Sony YAY! for this wonderful opportunity and I hope the audiences have as much fun watching the show as much as we had making it!
(We got this information in a press release).