Sony YAY! celebrates seven years anniversary with the launch of fan favourite show Shin-chan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show finds a new home in Sony YAY! with new episodes, movies and more.
Sony YAY!, a kids’ entertainment brand announces a new addition to its rich programming slate with the launch of the iconic show – Shin-chan. This move reaffirms Sony YAY!'s commitment to delivering quality content for young audiences and also highlights the channel's dedication to providing kids’ favourite shows from across the globe. With this launch, the channel readies to celebrate the passionate fandom of Shin chan.
This summer, Sony YAY! has put together a robust lineup that will feature an eclectic mix of the kids’ favourite shows that are homegrown and also that are handpicked from across the globe. This new addition of the fan favourite show Shin-chan - the timeless classic that follows the adventures of a mischievous young boy, fits right in the multi genre bouquet of the YAY! toonverse. Shin chan joins the ranks of the leading chase comedy 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' and the longest-running pet comedy 'Honey Bunny'. Along with this rich mix of content offering, the channel also plans to retain its leadership position across key markets through the local connect that it has built through regional language feeds like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, and Odiya.
Sony YAY! plans to expand its footprint by curating a special Shin-chan multiverse. This expansion will go beyond the linear medium to include digital and on-ground experiences, as well as various brand extensions. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the overall viewer experience offering fans of the series more ways to engage with the beloved characters and world of Shin chan.
Leena Lele Dutta, business head, Sony YAY!, said, "Sony YAY! has been consistently working towards building its rich ecosystem of #Happyverse. With its endearing characters that have created connect across the globe, we are excited to welcome Shin-chan to the Sony YAY! family. We are confident that Shin chan's charm and mischief will resonate with our viewers.”
Maiko Sumida, head of animation sales and development, international business department, TV Asahi, added, "We are excited to partner with Sony YAY! and look forward to the comprehensive 360-degree footprint generation for Shin chan. We look forward to further growing the Shin-chan brand in India through this collaboration.”
afaqs! received this information in a press release.