Sony YAY! celebrates seven years anniversary with the launch of fan favourite show Shin-chan

This summer, Sony YAY! has put together a robust lineup that will feature an eclectic mix of the kids’ favourite shows that are homegrown and also that are handpicked from across the globe. This new addition of the fan favourite show Shin-chan - the timeless classic that follows the adventures of a mischievous young boy, fits right in the multi genre bouquet of the YAY! toonverse. Shin chan joins the ranks of the leading chase comedy 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' and the longest-running pet comedy 'Honey Bunny'. Along with this rich mix of content offering, the channel also plans to retain its leadership position across key markets through the local connect that it has built through regional language feeds like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, and Odiya.