SonyLIV brings the best of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Launches ‘New Legends Are Coming’ campaign and introduces a host of in-app engagement initiatives for sports fans
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the much-awaited sporting spectacle will bring together the best of athletes from across the globe. The games will see participation from legendary Olympians as well as debutants, who have toiled long and hard over the years to make it to the global event. For many athletes, this will be the pinnacle event of their careers. The multi-sport global event which will comprise 33 sports, 300+ events will go live on SonyLIV starting 23rd July. To cater to the varied interests of sports enthusiasts, SonyLIV will have 20 live streams on the platform. Uniting the diverse set of audiences in cheering the athletes, SonyLIV will stream the event in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.
With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kick-starting, sports fanatics can catch over 12 hours of non-stop action on the platform between 4 am to 8 pm (IST). In a quest to create the most immersive Olympics experience ever and to provide a holistic viewing experience, SonyLIV brings a plethora of short and long format video content around the multi-sport event for fans to enjoy. Drumming up the buzz for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, SonyLIV brings exclusive videos under four sections for fans - ‘India in Action’, ‘Athletes’, ‘Sports’, ‘Schedule and Medal tally’ and ‘Olympic 360’. With an aim to familiarise fans and bring them closer to the Games, these sections will include videos of day-wise daily highlights, recaps of the sports, winning moments, athlete interviews, daily match analysis and specially curated India-specific videos from the event. Building intrigue for the Olympics, SonyLIV gives exclusive access to archival videos from the Rio Games and other yesteryear Olympics. With these various engagement initiatives, SonyLIV undertakes a comprehensive approach to bring the world of Olympics under one umbrella.
To celebrate and recognize legendary Olympians, SonyLIV rolls out the ‘New Legends are Coming’ campaign ahead of the games. The platform strives to recognise athletes who are set to create new benchmarks and break records this year. Through this campaign, SonyLIV also intends to highlight heart-touching journeys of Olympians who have inspired athletes across the globe to keep up the dedication and commitment in their respective fields. Kick-starting with legendary athlete Carl Lewis, the campaign will be followed by videos of Olympians of global repute like Nadia Comaneci amongst others.
The Indian contingent will be represented by more than 100 athletes who will showcase their passion and drive for various sporting events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. To catch all the action from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, log onto SonyLIV between 23rd July and 8th August.
Ranjana Mangla, Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue, Sony LIV
As India enters its 100th year of participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we see a plethora of brands lending their support to the athletes making their way to Tokyo. With the mega sporting event going live on SonyLIV, we are witnessing phenomenal responses from advertisers who want to reach out and engage better with their targeted audience. Many brands have shown support for our athletes through various creatives and campaigns and we’re looking forward to a great event. Sports has always been a key driver for SonyLIV and with the streaming of this global sporting event, we strengthen our promise to reach out to a diverse audience.
Amogh Dusad, Head – Business Operations, Digital Business
With 20 Live streams, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage on SonyLIV will be unprecedented. We have curated dedicated sections within the app to ensure that fans of this multi-sporting event get to choose their own experience. Along with Live streaming action, VODs would be published to highlight day wise, sport wise and athlete wise key moments to ensure that fans do not miss any action. And of course, we will have dedicated showcasing and updates on our Indian athletes at the tournament.
Aman Srivastava, Head of Marketing, Digital Business
Every Olympics gives us champions but there are some who become legends; because for them Olympics is not an opportunity of a lifetime but their life. The entire campaign is designed around such legends and the fact that we intend to bring every moment of this unparalleled event available to every user for a great experience.
(We got this information in a press release).