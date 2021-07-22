SonyLIV brings the best of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kick-starting, sports fanatics can catch over 12 hours of non-stop action on the platform between 4 am to 8 pm (IST). In a quest to create the most immersive Olympics experience ever and to provide a holistic viewing experience, SonyLIV brings a plethora of short and long format video content around the multi-sport event for fans to enjoy. Drumming up the buzz for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, SonyLIV brings exclusive videos under four sections for fans - ‘India in Action’, ‘Athletes’, ‘Sports’, ‘Schedule and Medal tally’ and ‘Olympic 360’. With an aim to familiarise fans and bring them closer to the Games, these sections will include videos of day-wise daily highlights, recaps of the sports, winning moments, athlete interviews, daily match analysis and specially curated India-specific videos from the event. Building intrigue for the Olympics, SonyLIV gives exclusive access to archival videos from the Rio Games and other yesteryear Olympics. With these various engagement initiatives, SonyLIV undertakes a comprehensive approach to bring the world of Olympics under one umbrella.