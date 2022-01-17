SonyLIV gears up to bring Tennis enthusiasts the first grand slam of the year- Australian Open

SonyLIV understands the essence of live sporting action for their viewers. With a plethora of sporting events lined up this year, SonyLIV is all set to commence the sporting festivities with the Australian Open. With its blue-colored cushion acrylic hard courts that always promise an exciting tournament, players arrive inspired to lay down a marker ahead of a long season. Viewers know they are in for a treat as the best of the best from the Tennis World compete for the Holy Grail. The first of the four Grand Slams of the year, the 'Happy Slam', generally sets a precedent for the season. Tennis fans have been yearning for some edge-of-the-seat action for a few months and the Australian Open is here to offer just the same.