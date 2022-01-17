SonyLIV gears up to bring Tennis enthusiasts the first grand slam of the year- Australian Open

SonyLIV will offer Hindi commentary for the Evening session, live from 1:30 pm IST.
SonyLIV understands the essence of live sporting action for their viewers. With a plethora of sporting events lined up this year, SonyLIV is all set to commence the sporting festivities with the Australian Open. With its blue-colored cushion acrylic hard courts that always promise an exciting tournament, players arrive inspired to lay down a marker ahead of a long season. Viewers know they are in for a treat as the best of the best from the Tennis World compete for the Holy Grail. The first of the four Grand Slams of the year, the 'Happy Slam', generally sets a precedent for the season. Tennis fans have been yearning for some edge-of-the-seat action for a few months and the Australian Open is here to offer just the same.
For all the Tennis enthusiasts in India, SonyLIV will offer Hindi commentary for the Evening session, live from 1:30 pm IST.
This year's edition promises multiple player-based narratives and showdown moments. The Australian Open campaign for the 2022 edition is #EpicBeginsHere. Ashleigh Barty's hope for her maiden victory begins here. Naomi Osaka's push for dominance, Andy Murray's dreams for a grand comeback begin here. The fight for tennis supremacy begins here. Epic begins here.
