SonyLIV is exclusive home to thousands of hours of WWE content in India

WWE fans in India can now enjoy thousands of hours of all-action, live entertainment and on-demand via WWE Network, which is now available exclusively on SonyLIV from just Rs. 299/- per year.
WWE Network on Sony LIV will super-serve the huge, passionate WWE fanbase in India with live Pay-Per-Views including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, plus in-ring content and original programming with commentary in English featuring the biggest and most-loved WWE Superstars including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre®, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns®, Randy Orton®, Rey Mysterio®, The New Day®, Charlotte Flair®, Bayley®, Cesaro®, Jeff Hardy®, AJ Styles®, Natalya®, Asuka®, Ricochet®, Finn Bálor® and many more.
Fans will also be able to select classic matches featuring WWE Legends such as The Undertaker®, Triple H®, Shawn Michaels®, Ric Flair®, Hulk Hogan®, Ultimate Warrior® and The Rock®. Accessing the incredible content couldn’t be easier. SonyLIV has introduced the WWE Network pack, curated specially for fans of WWE with exclusive ring action at Rs. 299/-annually. This pack will open the users to more than 10,000 hours of content comprising exclusive videos from the WWE archives including previous episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE pay-per-view events.
(We got this information in a press release).