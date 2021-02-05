SonyLIV is exclusive home to thousands of hours of WWE content in India

Fans will also be able to select classic matches featuring WWE Legends such as The Undertaker®, Triple H®, Shawn Michaels®, Ric Flair®, Hulk Hogan®, Ultimate Warrior® and The Rock®. Accessing the incredible content couldn’t be easier. SonyLIV has introduced the WWE Network pack, curated specially for fans of WWE with exclusive ring action at Rs. 299/-annually. This pack will open the users to more than 10,000 hours of content comprising exclusive videos from the WWE archives including previous episodes of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE pay-per-view events.