SonyLIV launches campaign #Potluck; gets quirky responses from multiple brands

SonyLIV’s latest family drama, Potluck, brings to life the delightful story of a family coming together. Potluck is simple, insightful with a relevant approach and has been refreshing for our viewers. The title of the show symbolises an actual potluck or a communal meal that brings diverse people together. Encouraging the audience to share their perspective on what Potluck means to them, SonyLIV launched a campaign with #Potluck. Grabbing eyeballs of multiple brands, SonyLIV received their interesting and unique responses on what Potluck means with the twist of their brands' USP. Much like the assorted philosophies of the Shastri family, the endorsements from brands added flavour to the meaning of Potluck.
Potluck is a celebration of the underlying interpersonal relationships and the power of understanding each other especially in times of a crisis. Following the dynamics of a modern Indian family, the show blends the expectations of the older generation with the freedom of expression of the young ones. Potluck has relatable anecdotes and characters that is sure to strike a chord with the viewers. A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio & Vial Content presentation, Potluck is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta and is written by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra, Gaurav Lulla. The show features an impressive set of actors including Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Salonie Patel, and Siddhant Karnick.
The critically acclaimed series streaming exclusively on SonyLIV!
