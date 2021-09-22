SonyLIV launches campaign #Potluck; gets quirky responses from multiple brands

SonyLIV’s latest family drama, Potluck, brings to life the delightful story of a family coming together. Potluck is simple, insightful with a relevant approach and has been refreshing for our viewers. The title of the show symbolises an actual potluck or a communal meal that brings diverse people together. Encouraging the audience to share their perspective on what Potluck means to them, SonyLIV launched a campaign with #Potluck. Grabbing eyeballs of multiple brands, SonyLIV received their interesting and unique responses on what Potluck means with the twist of their brands' USP. Much like the assorted philosophies of the Shastri family, the endorsements from brands added flavour to the meaning of Potluck.