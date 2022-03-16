SonyLIV secures exclusive digital release rights for Mammootty and Dulquer’s Puzhu and Salute

Salute is a grounded procedural drama, which will see Dulquer step into the shoes of a cop, Aravind Karunkaran. The film cuts between the past and the present-day scenario, where, a once committed and fiery sub inspector, Salmaan has been reduced to a disgraced cop, aching for a shot at redemption. It follows the conflicted choices that Salmaan’s Karunkaran must make between his family and profession, right and wrong, being lawful or a degenerate, and the price he pays for the same. Puzhu, on the other hand is an intense family thriller, which will see Mammootty in a grey shade. The film promises to be a gripping thriller around a father and son and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow.