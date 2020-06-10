SonyLIV’s first-ever exclusive digital selection process of KBC breaks all previous participation records

SonyLIV has emerged as the most preferred way of participation for the fans and aspirants of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This year saw more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, with SonyLIV seeing a 42% jump in participation. In a landmark change, the auditions that have traditionally been happening on-ground across 8 cities and 10 days till last year, were conducted digitally on a single day via the SonyLIV app this season. These auditions saw more than 12K participants, a 4x increase compared to last season.