SonyLIV’s ‘Potluck’ is the perfect brew of family bonding and togetherness

When you have a family like the Shastris, madness is ought to follow. ‘A family that eats together, stays together’ inspires the crux of SonyLIV’s light-hearted drama series ‘Potluck’. Amidst all the high-octane edge of seat drama, Potluck is nothing, but an al carte of emotions seasoned with a spoonful of madness and a lot of love. You can witness all the fun, when the Shastri’s organize a potluck and the entire family gathers for a perfect brew of family bonding and togetherness. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Potluck is all set to launch on 10th September 2021, exclusively on SonyLIV.
The past one and half years has taught us that family is where the love never ends. In a world where all of us are trying our best to stay connected with our loved ones, Potluck is a celebration of underlying interpersonal relationships and the power of understanding each other especially in times of a crisis. Following the dynamics of a modern Indian family, the show combines the expectations of the older generation and the freedom of expression of the young ones. Potluck is sure to strike a chord with its relatable anecdotes and characters that will resonate with viewers.
So, what happens when you have a family with different mindsets staying together under one roof? It brings alive a perfect recipe of love and celebration of staying together through all odds.
A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio & Vial Content presentation, Potluck is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta and is written by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra, Gaurav Lulla. The show also features an impressive set of actors including Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Salonie Patel, and Siddhant Karnick.
The title track of the show is sung by Amit Mishra and Kamakshi Rai. The music is composed by Sachin-Sukhamrit and the heart-warming lyrics of the song is penned down by Sukhamrit Soin. Potluck is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam and Kannada
Ashish Golwalkar, head - content, SET and Digital Business
“SonyLIV believes in entertaining viewers with an array of binge-worthy and diverse content. Bringing yet another refreshing narrative, ‘Potluck’ is a family entertainer which focuses on the underlying interpersonal dynamics of a modern Indian family. We’re sure that varied emotions will come to life as families can sit together and watch this beautifully conceptualized show.”
Rajshree Ojha, Director
“Family plays an integral part in every individual’s life and with Potluck we have tried to portray that very sentiment. Every character of the Shastri family defines and enacts the true meaning of a family. I hope this show brings folks together and gives them a reason to plan their own potluck. In these crazy times, we all came together and tried to bring a Smile to the audiences face, which is the best medicine. We are happy to collaborate with SonyLIV to offer this sweet and spicy ‘Potluck’ to our viewers.”
Pavneet Gakhal & Gaurav Lulla, Creators
“As a concept, Potluck looks at the social structure of ‘Family’ through a very different gaze. The modern Indian family has evolved a lot over the last few years and these changes are at the heart of this show. Every character and situation has been crafted keeping in mind the contemporary familial setup and how those interactions have changed in recent times. We have tried to maintain an urban, cosmopolitan flavor to the show, bringing out the nuances of everyday situations in a unique manner. The show also avoids typecasting the bonds within the family which itself leads to funny, wholesome and relatable moments. With our collaboration with SonyLIV, we hope to reach a wider set of audience who can enjoy Potluck with families”
