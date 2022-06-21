Sourav Ganguly brings #LiveToWin to life as he gets nostalgic about his early days

The BCCI President, while speaking about his winning experiences explained how all the wins, small and big, begin at home.
Former Indian cricketer and winning captain, Sourav Ganguly took a stroll down the memory lane as he recalled his #LiveToWin story. The BCCI President, while speaking about his winning experiences explained how all the wins, small and big, begin at home.
Mr. Ganguly, a proud brand ambassador for Joyville Homes, highlighted the need for homes that support the lifestyle of today’s winners. “It all began at home; the drive to excel, the drive to succeed, the drive to play to win. The habit of winning began from home and eventually, helped me win games for my country and bring the trophies home. And so, it’s a comforting feeling when I enter my home,” he says.
While Mr. Ganguly filled the winners of today with passion and zest to win, writer, actor & BhaDiPa founder, Sarang Sathaye uplifted the #LiveToWin spirit with humour. Reflecting on his journey, he explained how he broke the pre-set perception of what a win is and redefined his own successes, and kept the spirit of #LiveToWin going.
With the idea that winning begins at home, Joyville by Shapoorji Pallonji, through its #LiveToWin campaign, brought forth winning stories from its customers, channel partners, and employees on its social media handles. This included stories of renowned personalities like Nikhil Naidu - Prodigy Horse Jockey and Ashish Kukreja - Founder & CEO of Homesfy. Furthermore, the appeal from the former Indian captain along with his #LiveToWin story led to a trend of several social media users sharing their #LiveToWin stories that have witnessed their humble beginnings from their humble abodes.
The campaign is about winners like Mr. Ganguly and Mr. Sathaye who had worked towards winning in life, and secondly, inspiring people through an Instagram audio to share their tale of wins, small and big. The audio reached more than a million social media users and inspired 1,000+ reels bringing in stories on social media from people of different stages. Moreover, the videos of the campaign have garnered 10 million+ impressions, and 2.5 million+ views so far.
Looking at how successfully the campaign #LiveToWin has been carved, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate CMO, Parikshit Pawar said, “All your journeys; all your wins, they begin at home. Small or big, every win contributes to the shaping of a winner. And so, to celebrate the winners of today and champions of the future, Joyville is glad to announce the #LiveToWin campaign. We are looking to hear from winners across the nation on what drives their #LiveToWin spirit. From inspiring stories to stories of a person’s everyday wins, the campaign aims at commemorating little and not-so-little wins that matter.”
“Joyville is a brand for the new millennial generation of India. The rich Joyville lifestyle offers ambitious and young next-gen Indians the maximum value they deserve,” said Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing. “What we bring to the table is a 156-year-old legacy of innovation, quality, and architectural excellence” he added.
