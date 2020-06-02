Sourav Ganguly conducts Live class on Unacademy

Close to 30,000 learners attended the Legends on Unacademy Live Class by Sourav Ganguly.
Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, on Saturday conducted a Live Class for its learners by the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team and current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, as a part of its Legends on Unacademy program. This Live Class was a phenomenal success with close to 30,000 learners joining the session.
During the live session, which panned over 60 minutes, the renowned cricketer endearingly referred to as ‘Dada’, shared his experiences and lessons on how to stay motivated and continue to pursue dreams. Ganguly elaborated and highlighted various incidents from his life - his formative years, his journey, his role models, and his secrets to success. He also spoke about the leadership qualities that one must possess in order to achieve success in life.
Ganguly answered multiple questions asked by Unacademy learners including questions like - ‘Which is the most memorable innings of his cricket career?’, ‘How to handle the expectations of the people around?’, ‘How can one stay consistent to reach a goal?’ and many more.
Karan Shroff, Vice President, Marketing, Unacademy said, “These are challenging times and we all need to get through this by staying focused and motivated during this phase. At Unacademy, we aim to provide a holistic learning experience to the learners that can help them work through challenges and realise their dreams. Real life lessons and anecdotes from legends such as Sourav Ganguly go a long way in helping young learners stay motivated and conquer obstacles in their budding careers. Having Sourav Ganguly teach on Unacademy has been a privilege and we are thrilled to have been able to touch the lives of thousands of learners through yet another enlightening session of the Legends on Unacademy program.”
Key tips that Ganguly shared during the Live Class:
Adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities. A leader should tap the natural talents of the team members. You cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Rahul Dravid.
You have to believe in yourself to achieve what you want to become
Failure is a pillar to success and inevitable for everyone. You will experience it and you have to realise that there’s a better tomorrow awaiting you.
Preparation and self-belief can take you places
Don’t expect people to behave how you would like them to, let them be themselves, adapt and get the best out of them.
The only way to handle pressure is to live with pressure. The more pressure you handle, the better you become at what you do.
To be successful, you need to remain focused and know what you want.
You should always steer your fears away to get the best results.
Hard work and persistence will lead you to success.
You have to create your own path to success.
Mental discipline is important. You should not be worried about what others think of you.
Don’t get distracted by different opinions, stay focussed and calm.
The greatest of the leaders make mistakes, but as long as the intentions are right, everything else will fall into place.
You should learn from your own mistakes and leave them behind to be a better version of yourself.
Don’t let your losses get you down, that’s a part of growing up.
Learning from failures will lead you to success.
Earlier in March, Unacademy announced the commencement of the ‘Legends on Unacademy’ program with the idea of bringing legends from different walks of life to teach life lessons through Live Classes. In March, these Live Classes were conducted by legendary cricketers such as Brian Lara, Brett Lee and Jonty Rhodes, through the association with Unacademy Road Safety World Series. In April, renowned personalities like Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Bedi, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar took Live Classes to inspire learners on the platform.
