Sourav Ganguly conducts Live class on Unacademy

Key tips that Ganguly shared during the Live Class:

Adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities. A leader should tap the natural talents of the team members. You cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Rahul Dravid.

You have to believe in yourself to achieve what you want to become

Failure is a pillar to success and inevitable for everyone. You will experience it and you have to realise that there’s a better tomorrow awaiting you.

Preparation and self-belief can take you places

Don’t expect people to behave how you would like them to, let them be themselves, adapt and get the best out of them.

The only way to handle pressure is to live with pressure. The more pressure you handle, the better you become at what you do.

To be successful, you need to remain focused and know what you want.

You should always steer your fears away to get the best results.

Hard work and persistence will lead you to success.

You have to create your own path to success.

Mental discipline is important. You should not be worried about what others think of you.

Don’t get distracted by different opinions, stay focussed and calm.

The greatest of the leaders make mistakes, but as long as the intentions are right, everything else will fall into place.

You should learn from your own mistakes and leave them behind to be a better version of yourself.

Don’t let your losses get you down, that’s a part of growing up.