SPACES urges people to take care of their mental health and well-being

SPACES, Welspun India Limited’s marquee home linen brand, has launched a unique campaign called #SafeSPACES to make people feel comfortable and at peace in their homes, in the backdrop of the current COVID-19 situation. As India combats the unprecedented global pandemic, individuals are trying to adjust to the ‘new normal’ with their new routine within the confines of their own space. Taking cognizance of this unforeseen change and its repercussions on mental health, the brand has on-boarded renowned clinical psychologist - Dr. Prerna Kohli and the celebrated actor - Mandira Bedi, to help individuals deal with stress and anxiety.
The effects of the novel coronavirus is not just limited to physical wellness. The Indian Psychiatry Association has seen a 20% increase in people suffering from mental illness in India. Furthermore, World Health Organisation has also acknowledged that anxiety is a rising concern and has released guidelines on how to support mental well-being during the pandemic. Therefore, with an aim to help people deal with the prevalent stressors, SPACES launched a two-pronged digital campaign - #SafeSPACES. While the first phase touched upon the aspect of physical health and hygiene through tips that one could follow at home and outside to stay safe, the second phase takes into account the aspect of mental health.
Conceptualised by 21N78E Creative Labs, the brand will be hosting LIVE sessions on Facebook and Instagram in collaboration with Dr. Prerna Kohli to address people’s concerns and challenges pertaining to mental health and wellbeing during the lockdown. Moderated by Mandira Bedi, these sessions will encourage individuals to seek solutions from experts and share experiences on a real-time basis. The first session will be kicked off on April 19th followed by a second one on April 26th.
Speaking about the campaign, Dipali Goenka, Jt. MD & CEO, Welspun India Limited said, “During these uncertain and trying times, it is not just physical health but also mental wellbeing that is of extreme importance. SPACES is a brand that imbibes thoughtful living and in line with this ethos, it has introduced the #SafeSPACES campaign which aims at providing a virtual platform and helping people cope with anxiety, stress, insecurity, etc. with the help of experts.”
Actor & Presenter Mandira Bedi said, “SafeSpaces is a very relevant platform to discuss mental health issues with fellow citizens. I am looking forward to hosting this important initiative that concerns us at so many levels. Whether it is developing better mental immunity and strategies to reduce stress and anxiety, maintaining support systems, dealing with children and elders, there are so many issues that need to be looked at holistically.”
Navin Kansal, chief creative officer, 21N78E Creative Labs added, “Being a home linen brand, home has always taken centre stage in our communications where comfort is of prime importance- be it physical or mental. We want people to feel safe while being in their spaces and address their vulnerabilities, insecurities and fears without any judgement. Since everyone is more or less in the same boat, they had very little recourse to address their concerns, until now. The LIVE event won't be limited to just one session and we are providing multiple avenues for people to reach out with their queries and concerns above and beyond the LIVE stream.”
In its efforts to combat COVID- 19, Welspun Group has undertaken multiple initiatives on Health, Safety, Wellness and Learning for all its employees. Most importantly and recently, the organisation switched capacities to manufacture disinfectant wipes and surgical masks in order to meet the unhealthy gap between demand and supply for personal protection gear, to support government. The domestic brand of Welspun India Limited – Welspun, also launched a digital campaign in public interest to raise awareness around personal hygiene and towel cleanliness in light of the current global pandemic.
(We got this information in a press release.)