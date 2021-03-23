SpiceJet honours actor Sonu Sood

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu’s selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic.”

Sonu Sood said, “I am extremely grateful to SpiceJet for this amazing gesture. If there was one airline that did not stop operations for even a single day during the lockdown it was SpiceJet, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remained intact. I am thankful to SpiceJet for their untiring and invaluable support that helped reunite thousands of stranded Indians with their families.”