SpiceJet honours actor Sonu Sood

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft has been wrapped in a special livery which includes an image of the actor.
SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline, has dedicated a special aircraft livery to honour the unparalleled contribution of our reel and real life superhero, Sonu Sood for his efforts at helping millions of stranded Indians, both within and outside India, reach their homes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
SpiceJet unveiled a special livery with an image of the actor wrapped on its Boeing 737 aircraft.
SpiceJet and Sonu Sood had come together since the beginning of the pandemic last year to work closely to help repatriate thousands of stranded Indians who were stuck abroad. As part of this collaboration, more than 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan and hundreds of Indian nationals stuck in Russia, Uzbekistan, Manila, Almaty among other countries were repatriated to India.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu’s selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic.”
Sonu Sood said, “I am extremely grateful to SpiceJet for this amazing gesture. If there was one airline that did not stop operations for even a single day during the lockdown it was SpiceJet, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remained intact. I am thankful to SpiceJet for their untiring and invaluable support that helped reunite thousands of stranded Indians with their families.”
Ever since the beginning of the lockdown, the actor worked non-stop to help the disadvantaged in all ways possible. The Ghar Bhejo campaign to send migrants home and bring stranded Indian students back home stood out the most as Sonu Sood and his team arranged transportation for them even when local transportation was off the roads.
Besides facilitating transportation for thousands of Indians to go back home, Sonu Sood also launched an app, Pravasi Rojgar (now known as GoodWorker) and Sonu Sood Job portal to help skilled and unskilled workers find jobs. The main objective of Pravasi Rojgar Mobile App was to provide employment to those who have gone to their state or home due to coronavirus pandemic and had lost their jobs.
Sonu Sood also started a food and ration drive called ‘Shakti Annadanam’ offering meals in Mumbai everyday in areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra. The initiative successfully fed more than one lakh migrant workers and homeless labourers in Mumbai every week.
SpiceJet has played an instrumental role during the pandemic by bringing back 2.5 lakh Indian and foreign nationals stranded in different countries on more than 1500 special flights.
There wasn’t even a single day during the lockdown when SpiceJet planes did not take off ensuring that the country’s supply chain remained intact. The airline has operated around 16,000 cargo flights carrying more 133,500 tonnes of vital supplies and cargo since March 25, 2020.
