SpiceJet planes become flying billboards for TECNO's Phantom V Fold in unprecedented marketing move

OOH has played an indispensable role and is in sync with the product’s positioning. It has captured high-volume touchpoints like major metro stations branding in Mumbai & Delhi along with Airport visibility across metro cities. Subsequently, TECNO is implementing a creative Out-Of-Home (OOH) Flying Billboards concept to make a notable impression on its primary target audience. As part of this partnership, SpiceJet has wrapped the new generation Boeing 737-Max aircraft with TECNO's premium foldable smartphone ad. This aircraft branding will be operational from May 03rd to August 02nd. The route not only flies across various cities in India but also travels to premium international destinations, making it an excellent opportunity to reach a premium target audience.