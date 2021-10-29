SPN India extends its broadcast partnership with the UEFA in the Indian subcontinent for three years

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with UEFA for the next three seasons for the most prestigious European club football properties like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the inaugural edition of UEFA Europa Conference League among others. European club football is widely followed by fans across India the steady rise of its viewership in India in the last few years is a testament to its fandom. Through this partnership, we will continue to cement our positioning as a global multi-sporting arena and the premier destination for the best of international club football.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA:

“UEFA is delighted to renew our partnership with Sony Pictures Network India for the 2021-24 seasons. Sony Pictures Networks India brings a wealth of experience to premium sports broadcasting and will continue to provide best-in-class coverage of the UEFA Club Competitions to football fans across the Indian Sub-Continent.”