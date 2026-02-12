Sports Tak records 27 million views as T20 World Cup begins

Sports Tak, a digital cricket platform, has recorded 27 million views and 2 million watch hours at the start of the T20 World Cup.

According to the platform, the spike came during the opening matches of the tournament, with audiences tuning in for live analysis, updates and expert-led discussions across its digital channels.

The platform attributed the growth to increased demand for mobile-first cricket coverage, as fans increasingly turn to digital platforms for real-time match commentary, reactions and insights.

Sports Tak said the viewership growth has also translated into higher visibility for partner brands during the initial phase of the tournament.

With key matches scheduled in the coming weeks, the platform expects engagement to continue through the remainder of the World Cup.



