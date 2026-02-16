Subscribe

Sports Tak records highest concurrent viewership during India–Pak match

After the first innings, the platform had 42,000 concurrent viewers, compared with 17,000 for ESPNcricinfo and 1,900 for Cricbuzz.

afaqs! Content Team
SportsTak

Sports Tak reported the highest live concurrent viewership among major digital cricket platforms during the India–Pakistan match.

Post first innings, the platform recorded 42,000 concurrent viewers. During the same period, ESPNcricinfo registered 17,000 concurrent viewers, while Cricbuzz recorded 1,900.

The match, one of the most watched fixtures of the tournament, contributed to a spike in live engagement across platforms. Sports Tak’s coverage included live shows and real-time analysis around the game.

The platform said the rise in viewership also translated into increased visibility for partner brands during the live broadcast window.

With the tournament ongoing, Sports Tak is expected to continue its live match coverage across upcoming fixtures.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release)

