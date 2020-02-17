Sportskeeda set to capture 45Mn online cricket users in India!

He mentioned that they have run a small survey amongst their 10,000 cricket user base and based on their feedback, the following features have been added to their current offering:

1. Fantasy Team Predictions: With the surge of Fantasy Apps and its users, Sportskeeda has started providing Fantasy team predictions before the start of every match.

2. Hindi Commentary: Catering at the request of thousands of its cricket users, Sportskeeda has started providing live cricket commentary in Hindi.

3. Faster Scores: Score updates have significantly improved with best in class technology deployment