Sportskeeda to launch an original interview series “Free Hit” with Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, and Yuvraj Singh

Sports news website, Sportskeeda is all set to launch its original interview series “Free Hit”. The first-of-its-kind series FreeHit catches-up with legendary cricketers in their own homes, and listens-in as they narrate their journey of becoming what they are today.
In its first volume, Free Hit gives us an insight into the lives of Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, and Yuvraj Singh, who gets candid in their conversation with the anchor Indranil Basu and open up not only to talk about their cricketing journey but also reveal a lot of unheard stories both on and off the pitch.
The first episode featuring Sourav Ganguly is planned to be released on 8th July 2020 and will be available on Sportskeeda’s website along with its social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.
Speaking about this, Porush Jain, Founder, and CEO, Sportskeeda shares, that with this show, we have tried to unearth the wow personalities of these legendary cricketers in their own words. He also mentioned that the company is focusing on creating more such video properties.
Indranil Basu, the lead anchor, and thought behind the show, says, “Free Hit is a product of my association with these cricketers as a fellow-cricketer and a sports’ journalist over a span of two decades. They now feel like an extended family to me, which brings a certain warmth and candor to these interactions which our audience will enjoy.
Working with original video creators from across the globe, Sportkeeda in the month of May 2020 has clocked 240+Mn video views on Facebook and is well on its way to achieving 1Bn videos views mark by the end of this year.
