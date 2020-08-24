Sportskeeda's SKLive hits 100th episode

The show was coined to engage sports’ aficionados during the ongoing lockdown.
India’s largest all-sports site, Sportskeeda, recently achieved the 100th episode milestone for its interactive chat show SKLive. The interviews on SKLive, features some of the biggest names from sports, sports’ administration and showbiz, center around the theme of sports in India. The show was coined to engage sports’ aficionados during the ongoing lockdown. Having successfully turned the adversity of the pandemic crisis to an opportunity for all sports fans the portal stands tall with the show SKLive, which airs live on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The whose’ who of Bollywood, the sporting arena and sports’ administration have appeared on the show within the short time it’s been airing. The likes of Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Baichung Bhutia, Javagal Srinath, Mohd Azharuddin, Vishwanathan Anand, Bajrang Punia, and R Ashwin have appeared on the live chat show, making this 100-episode strong property a must-watch for all fans of Indian sports.
Be it cricket, football or athletics, the free-wheeling interview conducted by noted sports’ journalist and anchor, Indranil Basu, touches upon every facet of sporting glory from trivia, nostalgic recollections of the personalities, to technical analysis of players’ performances and their take on their peers and opponents.
Commenting on the 100th episode milestone for SKLive Founder and CEO, Sportskeeda, Porush Jain states, “We started this show to keep our users engaged during the locked down period in India due to Covid-19. I am amazed by the response that the show has garnered and I am very happy with what we have pulled off!”
Show-host Indranil Basu, a veteran journalist, remarks, “It’s been fascinating chronicling the recollections of the plethora of personalities who have appeared on our show. It’s been an incredible ride for me as the interviewer!”
After hitting a century, SK Live goes forth on the floors to chronicle the lives and times of yet more fascinating personalities who have something to do with sports in India.
