Sri Adhikari Brothers ‘GaltiKiski’ - A show based on the book written by Super Cop - Kiran Bedi to air on Doordarshan

Kiran Bedi (Author &Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry) said–‘’During my journey as an IPS officer and there-on, I always observed the rift between people at different stages of life and most of them were due to simple lack of compassion.This book is all about making an attempt at being fair and human. My mission behind GaltiKiski was simply to save the next victim, it wasn’t to gain publicity or popularity but to forewarn people. I am so honored to have created a televised version of this with Sri Adhikari Brothers and the fact that it is going to be aired again on Doordarshan National during these grim times, gives people a chance to introspect and rethink life after lockdown Make this society a better place to live in as one.’’