Srinivasan Swamy receives IAA Global’s highest recognition–IAA Golden Compass Award

Swamy has been a stalwart in the marketing services industry since October 1998 when he first joined the Executive Committee of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). During his tenure in AAAI, he was the architect of an agreement signed with the then Indian Broadcasting Foundation which put agency members and broadcaster members on an equal footing. He is also the only person who served AAAI for three consecutive years as president. Furthermore, as the president of the India Chapter of IAA for four consecutive years, Swamy revitalised IAA India, establishing it as the most active industry body during his tenure. Under his leadership, he launched two major award events: the IAA Leadership Awards and the IAA IndIAA Awards. Furthermore, India’s most vibrant advertising festival - Goafest, was started under his watch as President.