SRV Media named Google International Growth Partner 2022

SRV Media, a Pune-based digital agency, has received Google International Growth Partner 2022 status in the Google International Growth Agency Program. The company is now a part of the first-ever Indian Agencies listed on Google’s Market Finder website as an international growth expert, where clients can discover leading digital marketing agencies having the calibre of offering integrated marketing services.
SRV Media is a Google Premier partner and with the recent addition of this Google International Growth Agency Program, the company is establishing itself as a leading digital marketing agency. The program is geared towards giving SRV Media exclusive tools, resources and data to help the company expand their client campaigns internationally. The program establishes SRV Media as global thought leaders in the evolving digital marketing ecosystem with 100% Google ads certified employees who possess the expertise to successfully execute online marketing campaigns on a global level in the demanding new markets as per varied customer objectives and consumer behaviour.
Vikram Kumar, co-founder and managing director of SRV Media says, “I take immense pride in announcing that we are one of the very first few agencies in India to be associated with this program. The Google Partners International Growth Program partnership is definitely a feather in the cap, as it acknowledges our expertise and will help us in delivering mandates in international geographies.”
SRV Media’s team of experts provide Integrated Marketing services including Performance Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Branding Consultation & Communication, Search Engine Optimization, Public Relations, Video Production, Content Marketing, Digital Analytics, Website & App Development, and IT Product Development. The company has implemented its strategies and executed campaigns across Education, Real Estate, Health & Pharma, Fintech, Manufacturing FMCG, B2B, E-commerce B2C, Sports, Automobile, Entertainment in India, Europe, Canada, and Australia. The company encompasses a robust presence throughout the length and breadth of the country.
SRV Media is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. This program is exclusively designed for advertising agencies. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients to expand their business globally.
