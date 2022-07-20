SRV Media strengthens its presence in the western region with a new office in Gujarat

Aiming to revolutionize the digital marketing industry, SRV Media presses forward with its expansion by opening a new office in Ahmedabad, Gujrat.
SRV Media, a leading end-to-end integrated digital marketing and communication agency certified with ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015, is moving forward with its expansion plan. The company is launching its brand new office in Gujarat on 14th July 2022. The 11-year-old agency is headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra and has a robust presence in metropolitan cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR. SRV media has served more than 3000 customers nationwide and is aiming to penetrate deeper into the Gujarat market with a new office in Ahmedabad.
Dr. Vikram Kumar, managing director and co-founder of SRV Media says, “In the past 10 years SRV Media has catered to various realms across the country. Currently, we witnessed an increase in demand from the western region, especially from Gujarat. Hence, we decided to expand operations in the region, to bring the best of integrated digital marketing solutions to our clientele across the western region. We expect approximately 25% of the contribution from our Gujarat office to our overall revenue and we are confident to stay in the growth trajectory”
Ahmedabad, a prime business and commercial hub of western India will provide an edge to SRV Media in its proposed strategic business growth. With expertise in the area of digital marketing, SRV Media plans on catering for the Ahmedabad-based clientele by offering them real-time practical digital marketing solutions.
Operating across India, SRV Media offers Integrated Marketing services including Brand Communication, Content Marketing, Digital Advertising, Public Relations, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Website Design & Development, Performance Marketing, Data Analytics, Video Production, App Development, and much more.
The agency has granted two patents in the field of digital marketing and artificial intelligence and is planning more. The first patent titled ‘AI BASED INNOVATIVE METHOD TO SHOWCASE THE USE OF PRODUCTS’ is from the field of Computer Science and Engineering. The second patent titled ‘INTERNET OF THINGS BASED DIGITAL MARKETING’ is also from the Computer Science and Engineering domain. SRV Media has successfully published both the patents coming under ‘The Patent Act 1970’ and ‘The Patents Rules, 2003’. SRV Media is also a part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. This program is exclusively designed for advertising agencies.
SRV Media envisions merging the line between communication, marketing and technology. The agency looks forward to promoting ideas and encouraging the creativity of its team. Continuing to offer the best services to its clients the agency aims to pursue the same with the new office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
