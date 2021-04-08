Star and Disney India announces a power-packed squad of 100 commentators for IPL 2021

On the announcement of the commentary panel, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star and Disney India said, “IPL is back with its 14th season, and we are proud to announce names of the faces who will be part of our commentary panel for the megacast of nine concurrent live IPL feeds that we're delivering. Our endeavour has been to reach fans across the country, engage with them in the language of their choice and deliver a culturally relevant experience. We have a rich pool of cricketing experts from across languages joining us this year to amplify the excitement of the match and engage fans. We also believe that the commentary box is no longer restrained by physical boundaries. Today we have technology that allows experts from all over the world to log in, contribute to live commentary, and bring games to life. This has allowed us to put together arguably the best ever commentary panel for IPL despite restrictions in travel and movement imposed upon us due to the pandemic.”