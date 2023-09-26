Star Bharat announces the return of three shows

Savdhaan India, a show that has been a cornerstone of Star Bharat's offerings, resonating with audiences for 13 remarkable seasons, returns after a brief hiatus with a distinctive approach. Building on its legacy of success, the 14th season of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded stands out as it delves into the minds of criminals, decoding their motives and actions—an uncommon approach in crime shows. This season also marks the return of Sushant Singh as the host, further enhancing the audience's connection with the gripping stories of crime and justice. Each episode will explore the psychology of criminals, unveiling the intricacies of their motives and actions. This new season aims to empower viewers with a greater understanding of the world around them, encouraging proactive vigilance and personal security awareness. The show premieres starting September 26th, every Monday-Saturday at 10:30 PM.