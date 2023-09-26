Star Bharat announces the return of three shows

The channel will be airing new seasons of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Laagu', 'Savdhaan India- Criminal Decoded', and 'May I Come in Madam?'
Star Bharat, has announced the return of three of its most popular shows starting 26th September.Star Bharat will be airing new seasons of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Laagu', 'Savdhaan India- Criminal Decoded', and 'May I Come in Madam?'. These shows will bring fresh narratives, innovative concepts, intense drama, and exceptional entertainment to the channel’s programming portfolio.
“At Star Bharat, our foremost objective is to deliver captivating and engaging shows that entertain our discerning audience. The return of these three popular shows underscores our commitment to offering diverse entertainment experience. Savdhaan India-Criminal Decoded, May I Come in Madam? and Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Laagu, each representing a different genre, exemplify our promise to deliver fresh and compelling content. With the unwavering support of our viewers, we aim to redefine the content consumption experience," said a Star Bharat spokesperson.
Savdhaan India, a show that has been a cornerstone of Star Bharat's offerings, resonating with audiences for 13 remarkable seasons, returns after a brief hiatus with a distinctive approach. Building on its legacy of success, the 14th season of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded stands out as it delves into the minds of criminals, decoding their motives and actions—an uncommon approach in crime shows. This season also marks the return of Sushant Singh as the host, further enhancing the audience's connection with the gripping stories of crime and justice. Each episode will explore the psychology of criminals, unveiling the intricacies of their motives and actions. This new season aims to empower viewers with a greater understanding of the world around them, encouraging proactive vigilance and personal security awareness. The show premieres starting September 26th, every Monday-Saturday at 10:30 PM.
(We got this information in a press release).