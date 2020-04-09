Star Bharat reimagines channel identity

To encourage this effort, with hope and joy, Star Bharat has a special line-up of content reaching out to individuals and families all over the country with its latest campaign “भुला दें डर, खुश रहें घर पर”. In order to bring laughter to the viewers, Star Bharat introduces a new comic band by bringing two of the most iconic comedy shows ever seen on Indian television, Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai produced by Hats Off Production along with the best chapters of its key mythological shows RadhaKrishn and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.