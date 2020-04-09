Star Bharat reimagines channel identity

In this much needed phase of social distancing and self-quarantining at home, Star Bharat sends a strong message of keeping a healthy distance.
The channel through its latest campaign promotes and motivates people to follow social distancing uniquely by changing their channel ident. The original ident had an inspiring story of a boy fearlessly marching forward, mobilizing the crowd to join the movement of overcoming fear and moving ahead towards hope and progress. Capturing the collective energy of people in a rousing anthem by the celebrated AR Rahman, it formed the channel logo with all its beautiful shades.
The new version uniquely played in reverse promotes the message of social distancing. The initiative aims to calm the anxiety in this critical phase and sends out a message asking people to stay home in these trying times.
To encourage this effort, with hope and joy, Star Bharat has a special line-up of content reaching out to individuals and families all over the country with its latest campaign “भुला दें डर, खुश रहें घर पर”. In order to bring laughter to the viewers, Star Bharat introduces a new comic band by bringing two of the most iconic comedy shows ever seen on Indian television, Khichdi and Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai produced by Hats Off Production along with the best chapters of its key mythological shows RadhaKrishn and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.
Commenting on the Campaign, Star Bharat Channel Spokesperson, said, “Currently the pandemic outbreak has led to millions staying home and glued to their television screens and phones for entertainment. And in such times of anxiety and distress in the country, the channel introduces joy in the life of its viewers with a daily dose of entertainment & learning through engaging content on Star Bharat. We aim to provide audiences with positive content which makes this quarantine period less stressful and creates an optimistic environment showcasing comedy and mythological shows.”
Comedy shows Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai and Khichdi have both received immense amount of love from the audiences and it promises to be a treat for them this time around as well.
Tune in to your favorite channel Star Bharat and drive away your quarantine fears and stay home, safe and joyful.
