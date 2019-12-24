STAR MAA ‘mahotsavam’ at KPHB colony

In the spirit going closer to the consumers, Star Maa network hosted a gala evening in KPHB Colony area. In the cool winter evenings when children are enjoying their holidays, Star Maa presents an opportunity for families to come and spend a fun and exciting evening meeting their Stars and favorite actors. Anchored by the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame “Shiva Jyothi”, the event had a spectacular turnout of nearly 4000+people.