STAR MAA ‘mahotsavam’ at KPHB colony

In the spirit going closer to the consumers, Star Maa network hosted a gala evening in KPHB Colony area. In the cool winter evenings when children are enjoying their holidays, Star Maa presents an opportunity for families to come and spend a fun and exciting evening meeting their Stars and favorite actors. Anchored by the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame “Shiva Jyothi”, the event had a spectacular turnout of nearly 4000+people.
Top show actors of the dramatic serial “Manasichi Choodu and Siri Siri Muvvalu” at the event taking the entertainment quotient even higher. The singers, dancers and loads of banter kept the audience enthralled
The Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame “Shiva Jyothi” also shared with the viewers a glimpse into Star Maa Movies & Star Maa Gold the leading Movie channels of Telugu.
Co-host Srikar kept the audience in splits with some entertaining interactions and he and Shiva Jyothi also informed viewers about the brand new Star Maa Music which is seeing a steady growth and becoming an exciting youth destination.
(We got this information in a press release.)