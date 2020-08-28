Star Maa’s Bigg Boss 4, a season like never before

Several sponsors have been part of the Bigg Boss Telugu journey from its first edition, and this association has been transformative for their brands.
Bigg Boss Telugu over the last 3 years on Star Maa has been the most watched TV show in Telugu. For 100+ days viewers of all age and social strata watch this show and give it the mile-high ratings and market share it gets. This year with the environment of lockdown and limited interactions every viewer has experienced some aspects of how it may feel to live in an atmosphere with mandates. So predictably the insight around Bigg Boss has resonated higher this year proven by the conversations that have sparked off as soon as the logo was unveiled.
In a first the latest promo showcases Nagarajuna in 3 different get-ups of a grandfather, son and grandson. The promo has been Trending from 16th Aug with over 156 Mn reach in Social Platform within 24 hours. The last season launch episode rated 17.9 TVR and attracted an eye-popping 4.5 Cr viewers in one evening. With its unique ability to be in drawing rooms of consumers for nearly 4 months, a lot ofbrands have seen a opportunity to leverage this platform and build a strong presence. Some of the brands include Oppo India, Tenali Double Horse Orid Dal, Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd, Skandhanshi Infra Projects India P Ltd, Aravind Laboratories, MTR Foods, Aswini Hair Oil and Adani Wilmar.
On Bigg Boss Telugu being one of the most watched in the past seasons, Kevin Vaz, CEO – Regional, Disney and Star India says “Bigg Boss comes with enormous entertainment value and is a platform that has unique ability to deeply engage viewers for 106 days consecutively. This year, we believe the show will come back stronger than ever. Every brand that has been associated with the show in the past has redefined their presence in this market. This platform offers a great opportunity for brands to get closer to their target consumers and showcase innovative campaigns. After a slow previous quarter, the market is in strong revival mode. We have already signed up close to nine brands and conversations are ongoing with others across categories - from Pharma and Health & Hygiene to E-commerce and 4-wheelers. This is testimony to a positive AdEX outlook in the upcoming months.”
Oppo India the Co-presenting sponsor quoted, "OPPO has been associated with Bigg Boss Telugu right from the inception of the show and the results have been phenomenal. We strongly believe that this valuable partnership will help us develop a stronger connection with our consumers and the upcoming season 4 makes it a perfect opportunity to further expand and consolidate our reach, given the show’s massive popularity”.
Shyam Prasad, managing director, Tenali Double Horse Orid Dal, another special partner strongly affirmed this view. “Our association with Bigg Boss Season 3 was a game- changer. The show elevated the stature of our brand. It helped us reach relevant wide audience rapidly, and increased business across distribution platforms- offline and online. We made inroads into the state and this is what Bigg Boss has delivered for us - a significant scaling up of our business. We are extremely thrilled to be a part of this journey again this year and continue our partnership.”
Swetha Sagar G, head of marketing, Preethi Kitchen Appliances & special partner on the show mentions, “Bigg Boss is always high on entertainment & the expectation has already started to mount after promo shoot tweet. We are very excited to be part of this season and sure to see spiking brand indicators”.
Skandhanshi Infra Projects India managing director Suresh Kumar Reddy, co presenting sponsor from real estate category, reveals “We are extremely delighted to be associated with Bigg Boss Telugu - the Biggest & most popular show in AP/T. We are confident this association will be extremely fruitful and help establish our brand as one which fulfills dreams!”
Other brands signed up so far also include Aravind Laboratories, MTR Foods, Aswini Hair Oil, Adani Wilmar Ltd, TVS Apache Series, Pankaja Kasthuri, Gitam University and Spotify.
(We got this information in a press release).