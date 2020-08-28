Star Maa’s Bigg Boss 4, a season like never before

Several sponsors have been part of the Bigg Boss Telugu journey from its first edition, and this association has been transformative for their brands.

Oppo India the Co-presenting sponsor quoted, "OPPO has been associated with Bigg Boss Telugu right from the inception of the show and the results have been phenomenal. We strongly believe that this valuable partnership will help us develop a stronger connection with our consumers and the upcoming season 4 makes it a perfect opportunity to further expand and consolidate our reach, given the show’s massive popularity”.