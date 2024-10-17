Star Singer Season 9 Grand Finale to air on Asianet on October 20

The grand finale of Star Singer Season 9, which features several singers will be telecast on Asianet on October 20 from 6 PM onwards. The finalists competing for the grand title include Arvind, Nanda, Disha, Anushree, Balram, and an additional singer selected by audience votes.

The judging panel featured names like KS Chitra, Sithara, Vidhu Pratap, and others, who provided guidance and mentorship to the contestants. The grand finale will witness playback singers Hariharan and Sujatha Mohan joining the panel to deliver expert insights and crown the ultimate winner.

Adding a touch of glamour to the evening, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will make a special appearance to cheer on the contestants and be a part of the star-studded event. The night will also feature entertaining performances by well-known artists such as Anna Prasad, Biju Kuttan, Binu Adimali, Mavelikara Shaji, Rashmi, and many more, ensuring a memorable experience for the audience.