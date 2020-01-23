Star Sports Network to televise Naman Awards 2020

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised the twelfth edition of its prestigious annual award, Naman on 12th January 2020. During the event, BCCI recognised cricketing excellence showcased by the Indian cricketers during the year 2018-19.
Presented to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kholi in the past, 'Polly Umrigar Award for international cricketer of the year' is considered to be the most prominent award of the night. Naman is known to be the highest cricketing honour in the country. The awards are known for their non-partisan approach that goes beyond, gender, age and category to identify upcoming talent in India.
The 2020 edition of Naman honoured the following players for their services towards their nation.
The Star Sports Network will broadcast the Naman Award 2020 on 24th January 2020 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi at 4:30 PM. Fans can catch the repeat telecast later during the day on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 at 10 PM.
