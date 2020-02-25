Star Sports takes note of the overwhelming fan chatter

The film was released in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali across TV and Digital and is a start to an integrated marketing communications campaign to the season. The 13th edition of the VIVO IPL will have an even bigger surround programming with specific fan-based content this year. Both non-live and franchise-based shows have been planned in the run up to the season, with special programming during the length of the tournament. Super Funday will also be back for VIVO IPL Season 13 with the show’s spotlight on kids’ who will have entertaining interactions with cricket experts and Bollywood celebrity guests.