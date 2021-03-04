Star Sports to showcase 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan’

‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali how Kabaddi came naturally to him, “Being brought up in a country which was going through civil unrest, wrestling became the focal point of my entire childhood. I think Kabaddi came naturally to me and with my wrestling background defending became second nature. I became the captain of Iran’s national team at 22 and there was no looking back after that. With a little bit of luck on my side, I managed to break into the team of U-Mumba and currently I captain the side as well. 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan' traces my journey from Tehran to Mumbai.”