Star-Studded Event marks unveiling of Sportstar magazine's revamped edition

Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer, The Hindu Group, said, “Sports is not just about winning and losing. It is about the will to put in the work and the dedication to finish what you started. And that’s what stirs the emotions of millions of sports fans across the world. The new Sportstar is all about the emotions and the changing nuances of the game. We have always been at the forefront of capturing the pivotal moments in sports and the athletes. Now, we’ll do so with panache.