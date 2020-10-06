Star Vijay launches its exclusive music channel – Vijay Music

“Vathikutchi & Pathikitchi” as Mascots

To ensure viewer’s enjoy uninterrupted music playing, the channel does not have any anchors / VJs. Two witty animated mascots will be the face of the channel. The mascots “Vathikutchi and Pathikitchi” will have some interesting interactions, jokes, reactions etc. that will play through the day. As a teaser the mascots were seen doing a signature dance step for the “Jigilu Jigilu” song.