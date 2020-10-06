Star Vijay launches its exclusive music channel – Vijay Music

The channel was launched by Padma Bhushan Kamal Haasan during the launch episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 4.
Star Vijay has launched its exclusive music channel – Vijay Music on 4th October 2020. Vijay Music is a 24/7 music channel targeted at the new generation Tamil music lovers of Tamil Nadu.
The channel was launched by Padma Bhushan Kamal Haasan during the launch episode of Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 4. Kamal Haasan revealed the channel’s logo and the promo film on stage.
The animated song based promo “Jigilu Jigilu” is doing its round on social media and is clearly targeted towards the millennials. The promo communicates that there is a song for every emotion in Tamil music and all those songs will now be available on Vijay Music.
Vijay Music’s tagline is #in_isai. The tagline was created keeping the hashtag trend of today’s youngsters in mind and that the channel will act as a platform for everything that is trending and new in the Tamil music space.
“Vathikutchi & Pathikitchi” as Mascots
To ensure viewer’s enjoy uninterrupted music playing, the channel does not have any anchors / VJs. Two witty animated mascots will be the face of the channel. The mascots “Vathikutchi and Pathikitchi” will have some interesting interactions, jokes, reactions etc. that will play through the day. As a teaser the mascots were seen doing a signature dance step for the “Jigilu Jigilu” song.
Platform for new talent
Similar to Vijay TV, Vijay Music is also determined to be a platform for nurturing new talent and an exciting line up of shows / formats that integrate viewers content (singing, dancing etc.) has been created. Enga pulingo lam bayangaram, Kanna paatu paadam asaiya are a few of the shows that integrate viewer content and a lot more is expected soon.
Bigg Boss on Vijay Music
As a special surprise, Vijay TV has also announced that exclusive unseen footages of Bigg Boss season 4 episodes will now be available on Vijay Music. Every Monday – Friday from 10.30 PM onwards, viewers get to watch Bigg Boss unseen, a show with exclusive unseen footages from within Bigg Boss house.
Also, every Sunday, a new show on Vijay Music called “BB vera level fun” is also planned. This show will be a fun chat show where the week’s happening is reviewed by a set of anchors and walk-in celebrity guests.
